Clean-Up Continues in Downtown Alexandria Following Fire

ALEXANDRIA -- Clean-up continues in downtown Alexandria after a fire destroyed part of downtown Tuesday.

A handful of businesses were destroyed, others suffered smoke damage. About two dozen tenants who lived in apartments above the stores are now displaced.

Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson says at this time there is no coordinated effort for donations. She instead encourages people to donate to local charities.

We want them, of course, to get the help that they need. The longer-term housing I think is the bigger issue that we as a community need to figure out. We're going to make sure they have a safe place to live.

Anderson says the victims displaced from the fire were in their 20's, 30's and 40's, no children.

This is a very define population that was impacted -- 20,30,40 year-olds. A mixture of men and women, no children. So there is not a need for stuffed animals or toys.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.