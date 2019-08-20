COLLEGEVILLE -- Classes start Wednesday at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. This is the 163rd school year at the prep school.

There are 275 students enrolled in grades 5 through 12. This is the first year St. John's Prep is offering a fifth grade program.

They also have a new head of school John McGee who is the first person to have that position who is not a member of St. John's Abbey. New principal this year is Christine Glomski.

St. John's Prep students come from 14 countries and more than 20 central Minnesota towns and cities.