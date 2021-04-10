City Wants Man to Remove Black Lives Matter Mural from Fence

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- City officials in West St. Paul are demanding a man remove a colorful Black Lives Matter mural from his fence because it violates code.

Reports say resident Ryan Weyandt commissioned the mural for his wooden fence last summer. City spokesman Dan Nowick says the code enforcement team has received more than 20 complaints about the mural since September and it violates an ordinance that prohibits fences from containing pictures or letters.

The ordinance also requires fences to be one uniform color. Nowicki says the city understands the message on the fence is important to Weyandt and many members of the community the city doesn't consider content when dealing with code infractions.

