City of St. Cloud Budgeting to Open Wading Pools in 2023

The last 3 years the 7 wading pools in St. Cloud have been closed. In 2020 and 2021 the reason was due to the pandemic but this year the reason was due to a lack of part-time life guards to work at the pools. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall meeting. He says they are working on their 2023 budget and money for part-time life guards is in the budget.

Kleis says they know they have to adjust wages to meet the demand to get the qualified life guards that they need. He says it is possible that it wasn't the wage at all and could just be a lack of interested workers. According to the city's website the wage offered this year was starting at $14.12 an hour based on qualifications and experience. Kleis indicated the wage next year could be in the $18 an hour range.

Kleis indicated last month that the city would consider converting some of the wading pools to splash pads in the future. The city currently has 3 splash pads at George/Eastman Park, Riverside Park, and Westwood Park. St. Cloud has seven wading pools at Centennial, Haws, Hester, Pantown, Rotary, Seberger, and Spalt parks.

If you'd like to listen to the Mayor's 2-part radio town hall meeting it is available below.