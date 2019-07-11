Christmas Comes Early at Holdingford Daze Celebration

HOLDINGFORD -- You and your family can enjoy a weekend of fun in Holdingford starting Friday.

The city is celebrating their annual Holdingford Daze festivities this weekend. Events include the annual car show, bingo, raffle, inflatables and kids games and more.

The Grande Parade will start at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, with a street dance featuring the Gregory James Band following the parade and fireworks at dusk.

This year's theme is Christmas in July.