2021 Holdingford Daze Celebrating “Everyday Heroes”

HOLDINGFORD -- A weekend packed full of family fun is returning to central Minnesota.

The city of Holdingford is hosting its annual Holdingford Daze on Friday and Saturday. This year’s theme is “Everyday Heroes.”

The two-day celebration kicks off on Friday at 4:00 p.m. with the Helping Hands Coffee Cake Bake Sale on Main Street. Other events on Friday include the car show from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., the start of the men’s slowpitch softball tournament, and live music.

The festivities continue Saturday with the 5k at Art in Motion, inflatables, tractor pull, petting zoo, bean bag toss tournament, bingo, and more. The fun wraps up Saturday night with the Grande Parade at 7:00 p.m. followed by a street dance and fireworks.

