Check Out The Latest YELP Reviews For Some Minnesota Jails

A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do.

I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good there or someone would have complained, right?

Here are some of the best ones I could find;

Hennepin County Jail

1/12/2016

4/18/2021

8/28/2021

Bailey Jo Steinke Abram C. 2 Stars Minneapolis, MN

11/20/2019

8/26/2017

Luke K. 5 Stars

Saint Paul, MN

I didn't try the food but the single serving cereal boxes made for a good pillow. Five stars for not strip searching me.

I consider myself pretty lucky to never have been locked up in jail (knock on wood). Not that I probably should have been a few times. just lucky, I guess.

