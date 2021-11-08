Check Out Minnesota’s “100 Miles Of Christmas” This December!

If you love the holiday season, you're in the right place. Minnesota is a gorgeous state when it comes to experiencing the changing of the seasons. Winter is no different. In fact, we love the holidays so much, we put them on display.

Each year Minnesota cities and even a few in Wisconsin come together to celebrate '100 Miles of Christmas'.

Sounds awesome, doesn't it? Let us explain. On December 4th and 5th, you're encouraged to tour cities spanning 100 miles along the Mississippi River on the Minnesota and Wisconsin side.

Cities along the route will have various holiday-themed activities, decorations, and other fun for visitors to enjoy. It's organized by Mississippi Valley Partners, the same people who organize the annual '100 Miles of Garage Sale' event.

The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. on December 4th and goes until 9 p.m. on December 5th. More details will be released as we draw near to the event date.

If you'd like to follow along with updates or get more information, you're encouraged to check out the official 100 Miles of Christmas Facebook event page.

'Tis the season, central Minnesota! Get ready to check off some items on your holiday bucket list!

