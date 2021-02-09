Charges: Little Falls Man Admits to Strangling His Wife

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the death of his wife early Saturday.

Court records show 30-year-old Jonathan Greyblood admitted to investigators he strangled 37-year-old Jeanine Greyblood to death and dumped her body underneath a bridge.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Greyblood called police in the early morning hours Saturday to report his wife was missing. He said the two had argued after leaving a friend's house and that she exited the car. Greyblood told police his wife told him to drive home and get her coat as she was going to walk to a friend's house. The husband said he did and when he returned she couldn't be found.

The next day as searchers continued looking for Jeanine Greyblood, her husband was brought into the police station to provide a second statement.

Records show he admitted that the two had been arguing. He said his wife was yelling at him and hitting him. He claimed they were in their vehicle in the driveway when he put his hands around her throat to defend himself and squeezed until she went limp.

Greyblood claimed he started doing CPR but he was unsuccessful and she died.

He told investigators he panicked and then drove her to the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road south of Little Falls and dumped her body.

Police found her body on the ice underneath the bridge at around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app