Charges: Hookah Smoking Caused Minneapolis Pavilion Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with carelessly disposing of embers from a hookah and accidentally causing the fire that destroyed a historic pavilion on a city lake.

Twenty-three-year-old Nouh Elmi is charged by summons with negligent fires, a felony.

According to the complaint, Elmi dumped hot coals from the hookah - a water-cooled tobacco pipe - behind garbage cans at the building on Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun.

The May 16 fire destroyed the pavilion's Lola on the Lake restaurant concession. The building was later razed.

Elmi remains free ahead of a July 10 court appearance.