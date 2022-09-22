Charges Dropped Against Sauk Rapids Man Accused in Shooting

Daysean Lee - Stearns County Jail photo

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused of shooting another man behind the Lunds-Byerly's in St. Cloud.

Twenty-two-year-old Daysean Lee was charged with drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was shot in the face in February 2021. The bullet wound required the victim to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Bob Hester Jr. has a hearing next month. A third man was arrested but not formally charged.

Bob Hester Jr - Stearns County Jail photo
Court records don't indicate how the dispute started but outlined that the victim had a confrontation with the suspects at the Speedway store on Division Street just moments before the shooting.

 

