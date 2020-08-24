Chamber Spotlight: Leading And Engaging Virtual Teams In Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- Once a month on WJON's Rush Hour we like to check in with the folks over at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce with our Chamber Spotlight segment. This month we talk about their upcoming Lunchtime Learning event titled: "Leading and Engaging Virtual Teams." Speaker Amy Fisher talks about how to manage a large number of “virtual employees” as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed out businesses operate. Listen below.

The event will be done virtually via Zoom on September 2nd at 12:00 p.m.