Chamber President Says Statewide Mask Mandate May Help Businesses

ST. CLOUD -- The president of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is asking everyone to do their part to help keep the economy open.

Teresa Bohnen says now that there is a mask mandate statewide, she says there should be no argument about whether a business should let you shop there without one. She also says we need to remain diligent about washing our hands often and take social-distancing seriously.

Bohnen's opinion is that Governor Tim Walz won't hesitate to turn those economic dials back if the cases spike.

Bohnen says foot traffic at area stores and businesses has remained steady at essential businesses and is a bit lower for other businesses, but not a dire situation.

She adds that bars and restaurants continue to struggle because they are running at 25-50% capacity. She is encouraging everyone to continue placing take out orders to help them survive.

Bohnen says the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be receiving a portion of the mask supply outlined by Governor Walz. She says businesses can request more information about how to get them by emailing their office.