Chamber of Commerce Given Reflection of the Year Award

ST. CLOUD -- The Chamber of Commerce has been given an award from the city. St. Cloud's 2019 "Reflection of the Year Award" was presented to the chamber Wednesday night by Mayor Dave Kleis at his annual appreciation event.

The award is given every year to individuals or organizations who go above and beyond to make St. Cloud a wonderful place to live, work and succeed.

Celebrating 150 years, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has been a 5-Star Chamber since 2006. The accreditation puts them in the top one percent of chambers nationwide.