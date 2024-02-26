Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

(SECTION INDIVIDUALS RESULTS)

CLASS A TEAMS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELOSA JAGUARS

(NO. 2A)

No. 2A 139 LBS Ryan Jensen

No. 6A 145 LBS Tanner Viessman

No. 9A 152 LBS Brett DeRoo

No. 1A 172 LBS Maximus Hanson

No. 10A 189 LBS Hunter Laage

No. 5A 215 LBS Carson Gilbert

The Jaguars earned twelve medals at the Section 5A Ind. tournament, including five state qualifiers. Ryan Jensen (139/43–0), Max Hanson (172/45-0) and Carson Gilbert (215/39-3) all earned section championships. Brett DeRoo (152/37-6) and Tanner Viessman (145/38-3) earned second place honors. Hunter Laage (189/32-13) earned third place and Ethan Mueller (160/35-11) both earned fourth place. Noah Jensen (107) and Noah Welte (114/30-14) both earned fifth place. Noah DeRoo (121) and Harley Weber (285/26-10) earned sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

No. 4A

No. 5A 121 LBS Wyatt Pilarski

No. 8A 127 LBS Wyatt Novitzki

No. 5A 139 LBS Masyn Patrick

No. 3A 145 LBS William Pilarski

No. 10A 152 LBS Simon Boeckman

No. 3A 215 LBS Jaxon Bartkowicz

The Huskers earned earned thirteen medals including seven state qualifiers. Masyn Patrick (139/34-1), William Pilarski (145/36-6), Drew Lange (160/49-1), Luke Bieniek (172/38-6) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/42-3) all earned section championships. Wyatt Novitzki (127/42-5) and Kolton Harren (189/27-9) both earned second place honors. Simon Boeckman (152/32-4) and Wyatt Pilarski (121/44-6) both earned third place. Casey Knettel (107/26-16) earned fourth place and Lane Patrick (114/25-15) earned fifth place. Noah Perowitz (133) and Toby Phillipp (285) both took sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

No. 8A

No. 6A 152 LBS Sawyer Simmons

No. 4A 285 LBS Brandon Mugg

The Royals earned twelve medals including four state qualifiers, Brandon Mugg (285/40-5), Kaden Holm (215/32-14), Nick Leibold (172)/31-14) and Sawyer Simmons (152/27-9) all earned second place honors. Jake Leners (189/33-15) and Lane Olson (139/29-20) both earned third place honors. Andrew Hayes (107/23-25), Spencer Novitzki (127/23-19) and Bryce Biniek (160/16-17) all earned fifth place and Branden Mack (121 took sixth place and John Bzdok (133/28-12) and Marcus Hayes (114/24-22) took eighth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

No. 12A

No. 9A 107 LBS Roman Roberg

No. 2A 189 LBS Peyton Hemmesch

The Bulldogs earned thirteen medals, including three state qualifiers, Roman Roberg (114/33-4) earned championship honors, Mason McNabb (121/27-6) and Peyton Hemmesch (189/27-3) both earned second place honors. Jamison Meagher (107/27-13) and Brayden Kierstead-Hahn (133/21-14) both earned third place honors. Seth Vearrier (215/34-12), Mason Hanson (139/22-9) and Kevin Raya-Botello (285/18-17) all earned fourth place honors. Brandon Hess (152/26-17 Mitch Blonigen (145/26-17) and Devon Schmidt (127) all earned sixth place and Daniel Flint (189) and Grant Wendlandt (160/25-19) both took eighth place.

EDEN VALLLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

No.10A 160 LBS Isaac Ortiz

No. 9A 172 LBS Treyce Ludwig

No. 7A 215 LBS Sonnie DeHeer

The Eagles had an awesome day, they earned twelve medals, including five state qualifiers. Isaac Ortiz (160/28-7) earned championship honors, Sonnie DeHeer (215/39-9), Trey Ludwig (172/ 38-11), Nick Becker (285/30-11 and Brody Sieben (107/17-20) all earned second place honors. Brayden Kramer (139/35-15), Carter Scheeler (152/28-20) ad John Weiss (114/21-13) all earned third place honors. Ryder Schmidt (145/20-20) earned fourth place, Ricky Vaquera-Valenci (127) earned fifth place, Jordan Erpelding (133/11-11) earned sixth place and Thomas Thompson (189) took seventh place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

No. 8A 189 LBS Hank Meyer

The Cubs earned ten medals, including three section championships, Mark Schiefelbein (139/33-8), Hank Meyer (189/14-3) and Karson Schmidt (107/13-15) all earned section championship honors. William Serbus (133/24-20) and Garret Rosenow (172/14-17) both earned third place honors. James Schieflebein (145) and Miles Looman (114) both earned fifth place. Frank Schielfelbein (152), John Serbus (160) and Ryder Schwieters (121) all earned sixth place.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 5AA

No. 3AA 107 LBS Boston Kuschel

No. 3AA 114 LBS Bennett Kujawa

No. 2AA 139 LBS Kaden Nicolas

No. 3AA 145 LBS Landen Kujawa

No. 5AA 152 LBS Drew May

No. 7AA 172 LBS Owen Angell

The Bulldogs had a good day, as they earned nine section medals, including six state qualifiers. Boston Kuschel (107/44-6), Bennett Kujawa (114/46-5), Kaden Nicolas (139/46-4), Landon Kujawa (145/21-0) and Owen Angell (172/31-6) all earned section championship honors and Drew May (152/43-8) earned section place honors. Tyler Hall (133/21-18) earned fourth place, Logan Jarvis (160/27-19) and Aiden Golley (189/25-27) both earned fifth place honors.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

No. 11AA

No. 9AA 121 LBS Landon Neisen

No. 7AA 189 Hank LeClair

The Flyers had good section tournament with twelve earning medals, including five state qualifiers and nine earning top three medals. Ivan Petrich (215/35-5) earned section championship honors, Cayden Neisen (121/34-7), Joey Wilczek (13934-10, Noah Cameron (145/32-11) and Hank LeClair (189/ 31-7) earned second place honors. Beau Robinson (160/35-8), Hayden Ramsdell (132/27-19), Alex Schmitz (285/24-21) and Kobi Cameron (152/13-13) all earned third place honors. Seth Ramsdell (107/25-15) earned fifth place honors and Cassidy Okerman (127) and Hunter Ramsdell (172/15-16) both took eighth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

No. 12AA

No. 6AA 107 LBS Davey Maldonado

No. 9AA 145 LBS Jack Major

No. 8AA 160 LBS Evan Moscho

No. 5AA 189 LBS Mason Orth

No. 2AA 285 LBS Grady Minnerath

The Spartans earned elven section medals, including five state qualifiers, Grady Minnerath (285/41-1) earned section championship honors. Mason Orth (189/41-3), Evan Moscho (160/40-6), Jack Major (145/39-9) and Davey Maldonado (107/33-9) all earned second place honors. Mason Moscho (121/23-16) earned fifth place, Kameron Moscho (127/29-20), Nathan Soldner (172/30-14) , Christian Rodriguez (215/21-21) and Zach Humbert (114/18-14) all earned sixth place and Zander Bitker (152) took eighth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

LEAN and Mean AA

No. 8AA 107 LBS Kyle Stangl

No. 6AA 152 LBS Chase Becker

The Pioneers earned twelve section medals including two state qualifiers, Kyle Stangl (10734-6) earned section championship honors and Carter Young (133/31-11) earned second place honors. Caleb Koch (18932-6) and Cash Fussy (127/19-21) both earned third place. Jayden Zajac (172/23-6), Brayden Melby (160/23-20) and Liam Hennessy (145/13-8) all earned fourth place honors. Link Toops (121/29-10), Gauge Johnson (114/17-18) and Connor Hennessy (139/13-16) all earned fifth place and Wyatt Dingmann (215/27-19) and Jack Byker (285/12-18) both took eighth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

No. 4AA 121 LBS Cyler Ruhoff

No. 9AA 160 LBS Alex Jennissen

The Falcons earned elven section medals, including four state qualifiers, Cyler Ruhoff (121/41-2) and Alex Jennissen (160/35-3) both earned section championship honors and Wyatt Wall (133/34-13) and Josiah Peterson (215/34-16) both earned second place honors. Cayden Hansmeier (12716-17) earned third place, Tyler Wilhelmi (139/21-17) earned fourth place, Noah Brunn (145/19-20) earned fifth place. Wyatt Lueck (152/8-10) and Walker Harris (189/5-7) both earned sixth place and Keagon Frisbie (172/28-21) and Zane Moulzolf (114) both took eighth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

No. 10AA 152 LBS Owen Carlson

The Huskies earned seven medals, Mason Plumski (160/41-7, Owen Carlson (152/39-12) and Connor Plumski (172/29-10) all earned third place honors. Nathan Kollman (121/29-19) took sixth place, Dylan Hoffarth (139/21-22), Bert Schulte (133) and Zach Gruber (189) all took eighth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

No. 2AA 133 LBS Vance Bartz

The Storm earned four medals including one state section championship by Vance Barz (133/39-5). Bryce Ness (114/14-16) and Carter Pesta (127/20-24) both earned fourth place and Jack Barz (139/25-12) took sixth place.

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

No. 8AAA 172 LBS Jaxon Kenning

No. 8AAA 189 LBS Sutton Kenning

The Crush had a good section tournament, they they earned twelve section medals, including four state qualifiers. Jaxon Kenning (172/21-1) and Sutton Kenning (189/24-2) both earned section championships. Jack Hamak (121/26-10) and Grady Doering (107/18-20) both earned second place honors. Tanner Hugg (160/37-10), Sam Long (215/17-6) and Noah Newman (145/16-19 all earned third place honors. Jaden Dombrovski (152/12-12) earned fourth place. Gil Andreas Rafols (114), Connor Fredrickson (127) and Ethan Lunning (139) all took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned seven section medals, Jayce Gruber (107/20-12), Jack Petsa (114/17-26), Michael Hamak (160/21-23) and Thoe Brown (189/17-22) all earned fourth place honors. Aiden Halverson (152/22-22), Jordan Gulden (285/21-17) and Nathan Tagean (121) all earned fifth place.