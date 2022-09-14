As summer begins to wrap up and we enjoy a few more nice days and we await the first day of fall. We as Minnesotans know that the cooler months are in the horizon and it won't be much longer before the land once again becomes white. But we don't want to think about that yet, what we do enjoy is knowing that adventure awaits us and it might be time to plan a vacation.

If you're an avid listener here in Central Minnesota you know that we have our Dream Getaway Giveaway and we've already helped make many dream vacations a possibility and we aren't done yet! You might already have in your head what your dream getaway looks like, but just in case you needed a few new ideas, we asked

Here are the ideas as shared by other Central Minnesotans on what their dream getaway would be and why:

Alaska

This sounds to be a popular destination for numerous reasons, with the main reason being the animals and the beauty of nature as shared by Liz & Shelly:

Africa

Photo by Harshil Gudka on Unsplash Photo by Harshil Gudka on Unsplash loading...

A safari adventure in Africa could be something new for many. Talking lions, tigers, no bears but giraffe's...OH MY, as suggested by Jamie.

Antarctica

Photo by Torsten Dederichs on Unsplash Photo by Torsten Dederichs on Unsplash loading...

Everyone has their own idea of what a Dream Getaway looks like, and some of them even include Antarctica. This was suggested by more than one person, Jess & Jessica both want to go! Maybe to see cute little penguins, what to do you think?

Hawaii

Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash loading...

All together now...

Photo by little plant on Unsplash Photo by little plant on Unsplash loading...

One of the few places on the list I've been and seen it's beauty in person. I'd go again in a heart beat and it appears Melissa feels the same.

A couple others also said this would be their dream getaway:

Hungary & Italy

Photo by Tamara Bitter on Unsplash Photo by Tamara Bitter on Unsplash loading...

Italy Photo by Anders Jildén on Unsplash Italy Photo by Anders Jildén on Unsplash loading...

Both beautiful choices for a Dream Getaway by Ed

and Melanie seconds Italy...

Kimball, MN?

Maybe we are getting our legged pulled on this suggestion, but hey, zero judgement here, everyone has their idea of a Dream Getaway and maybe that Getaway is just looking out your back door.

Maldives

Photo by Mike Swigunski on Unsplash Photo by Mike Swigunski on Unsplash loading...

These bungalows look heavenly and can see why so many think of them as their Dream Getaway

Tahiti

Photo by Kazuo ota on Unsplash Photo by Kazuo ota on Unsplash loading...

A very meaningful reason for why Carmel says this is a Dream Getaway:

No matter what your idea of the perfection destination may be it's fun to dream and keep listening to win the NEXT Dream Getaway!

