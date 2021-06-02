Central Minnesota Town Festival Calendar – Summer 2021

Wondering when your town's festival is? Take a look below to see when the event in your town is happening, and get a feel for the events that go along with the celebration.

St. Cloud - Granite City Days

June 24th - 27th 2021

Events include: Opening ceremony, 5K, St. Cloud's Got Talent, Parade

Sartell - Slightly Summer Fest

June 9th - 13th, 2021

Events include: City Wide Garage Sale, Live music on the patio at House of Pizza and Partners Pub, Mini Golf at the Community Center, discounts at local businesses and more.

Sauk Rapids - Rapids River Days

June 24th - 26th, 2021

Events include: Ambassador Pageant, Parade, Food Fest, and Tanner's Team 5K

Foley - Foley Fun Days

June 21st - 23rd, 2021

Events include: Parade, 5K, with more event announcements to follow.

Avon - Spunktacular Days

June 18th - 19th, 2021

Events include: Medallion hunt, car show, 5K, Ladyslipper Bike Ride, craft fair, ski show, parade, kids activities, live music from Pandemic, and more.

Albany - Heritage Day

July 31st, 2021

Events include: medallion hunt, 5k/1K, bean bag toss, kids activiities, parade, live music, and fireworks.

June 25th-27th, 2021

Events include: an ALL past Melrose Area School Alumni reunion, parade, sidewalk sales, and vendor shows, Royalty Program, medallion hunt, baseball tournament, kids events, live music, fireworks, and more.

Cold Spring - Hometown Pride Days

July 29th - 31st, 2021

Events include: Firefest concert with Dustin Lynch, community-wide garage sales, craft sale, art show, live music, train rides, bingo tent, bean bag tournament, street dance, Red River Run, car show, and more.

Kimball - Kimball Days

August 8th - 15th, 2021

Events include: Little Miss Kimball Coronation, medallion hunt, scavenger hunt, chalk walk, water ball, tractor pull, 5k, bingo, kids zone, craft fair, street dance and more.

Holdingford - Holdingford Daze

July 9th - 10th, 2021

Events include: bake sale, car show, live DJ, 5K, volleyball tournament, softball tournament, bingo, kids events, bean bag tournament, parade, street dance, and fireworks.

