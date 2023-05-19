Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – May 19th, 2023

BASEBALL 2023 Region XIII/ North Plains District

(HOSTED By; Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC). Games will be played at Dick Putz Field.)

Thursday, May 18th

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 5 ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS 4

The Cyclones defeated the Yellow Jackets in their first round North Plains District, backed by six hits, including a pair of home runs. They got solid pitching performances from their starting pitcher Righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer HS. He threw seven innings, he gave one hit, two runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts, to earn the win. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Righty Matthew Perry a freshman from Bay Port HS in Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out and earn the save.

The Cylcones offense was led by Sam Holthaus a freshman from Apollo HS, he went 2-for-4 with 400’ home run for three huge RBIs. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 for a big RBI and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matthew Perry went 1-for-3 with eighth inning home run and he had a sacrifice bunt. Joe Rivera Torres a sophomore form Cruz Maceira HS in Puerto Rico had a great game, he went 1-for-2, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 6 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 5

The Legends defeated the Wood Ducks in their first Round North Plains District, backed by twelve hits, some good defensive play. Righty Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND started on the mound for the Legends, threw 7 1/3 inning to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown HS threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert from Upsala HS, he went 4-for-5 for four huge RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Ruschmeyer from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida earned a walk and he scored a run and Maddox Mortensen from New Ulm HS scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4, Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 and Calen O”Connell earned a walk, they are all from Sartell-St. Stephen HS.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was Kaden Pfeffer, he threw seven innings,, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Leo Fleischhacker threw two innings in relief, he gave up three runs and a walk.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Zach Bruns, Xander Paar and Porter Jorgenson all went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Nick Ibrahim went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-4. Noah Drusch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Dom Vogel earned a walk and he scored a run and Brock Larson earned a walk.

FRIDAY MAY 19th

GAME NO. 1

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS vs. ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 11:00

GAME NO. 2

ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS vs. CENTURY WOODDUCKS 2:30

GAME NO. 3

LOSER of GAME No. 1 vs. Winner of No. 2 6:00