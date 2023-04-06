Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – April 5th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will include two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones. Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of the Ridgewater Warriors. I am going to give some brief game recaps for all the six schools, in particular when they are playing each other. I will continue my coverage for the Cyclones I have for the past number of years. Fergus Falls Spartans, Brainerd Central Lakes College Raiders and Anoka Ramsey Rams.

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES 4 WESTERN TECH CAVALIERS 2

(Tuesday April 5th)

After a long three weeks the Cyclones went on the road to LaCrosse, Wisconsin to take on the Western Tech Cavaliers. They had a very successful trip coming home with two big wins. The Cyclones defeated the Cavaliers 4-2 in game one, backed by seven timely hits, great defense and very good pitcher performances. Righty Christian Lessman a 6’3” sophomore from New London-Spicer started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw one inning in relief. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Matthew Perry a freshman from Bay Port High School in Wisconsin threw the final inning to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by freshman Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School. He went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Peyton Randall from Rocori High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and sophomore Brady Linn from Rocori High School earned a walk. Freshman Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Sophomore Jose Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Maceira from Perdo Rico went 2-for-3. Freshman Samson Schlegel from Big Lake High School went 1-for-1 with a stolen base.

The Cavaliers starting pitcher was Cole Cruikshazki, he threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record and Aden McCluskey threw one inning in relief. Their offense was led by Carson Johansson, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Dale Bartz went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and a walk. Bronson Maet went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Noah Frye went 1-for-2 and Elijah Suemez and Jacob Martin both scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES 12 WESTERN TECH CAVALIERS 2

(Tuesday April 5th)

The Cyclones put up three runs in the first, five in the second and three more in the fifth and never looked back. They out hit the Cavaliers dozen to four, including six doubles and one home run. Righty Jacob Hendrickson a sophomore from Moorhead High School started for the Cyclones on the hump. He threw three inning to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw two innings in relief. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by first baseman Sam Holthaus, he had an awesome game. He went 4-for-4 with three doubles and a home run for 6 RBIs and he scored three runs. Center fielder Brady Linn went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Freshman Matthew Keller from Elgin, Minnesota went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Right fielder Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sophomore John Deschmaps from Centro High School of Perdo Rico went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Freshman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sophomore Dylan Gertken from Melrose High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Cavaliers starting pitcher was Gabriel Peterson, he took the loss and Brandon Stadler threw in relief. Their offense was led by Carson Johansen, he went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dale Bartz went 1-for-2 with a double, two stolen bases, one run and a walk. Jacob Potter was credited for a RBI and Ace Padilla went 1-for-2. Aden McCluskey earned two walks and Austin Moore earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 12th

Dakota County Tech

(2:00/4:00) @ Putz Field

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 12 MIN. NC RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 1

(Sunday April 3rd)

The Raiders defeated the Voyageurs backed by ten hits, including four doubles and solid defense. This gave their starting pitcher, Righty Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School great support. Noah threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Beau Lepel a freshman from Plato, Minnesota, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Tucson, Arizona went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mason Agir a sophomore from Brainerd High School went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Erubiel Ozuna a sophomore from Casa Grande, Arizona went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Adam “Deuce” Braun a sophomore from Buffalo High School scored a pair of runs. Leo Villa a sophomore from Green Valley, Arizona went 2-for-3 and Justin Stalboerger a freshman from Moorhead High School scored a run.

The Voyageurs starting pitcher was Jake Ouwenell a righty threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Juan Alcoverde a righty threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kyle Sontag, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Shane Erickson and Ethan Bergen both went 1-for-2

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 4 VERMILION IRON HAWKS 3

(Sunday April 3rd)

The Raiders defeated the Iron Hawks, backed by four timely hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Righty Luis Diaz a freshman from Agra Prieta, Mexico started and Righty Devin Begay a freshman from Mesa, Arizona earned the win. Pitching stats were not available.

The Raiders offense was led by center fielder Erubiel Ozuna went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and a stolen base. Righty fielder Adam “Deuce” Braun went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Beau Lepel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and short stop Rylee Rauch had two stolen bases. Left fielder Mason Argir earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. First baseman Brett Letness was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Stalboerger scored a run. Devin Waldorf a freshman from Kimball Area High School scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Iron Hawks Jake Palomo threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kelbee Woodhamn threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Charlie Spahn, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Feralio went 1-for-4 for a RBI. DeSota Hood went 1-for-3 with a walk, Nick Berglund and Marcus Haire both went 1-for-4. Mason Kostka, Jesus Trejo and Franklin Wildes all scored a run.

GUSTAVAS ADOLPHUS GUSTIES 9 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 2

(Monday March 27th)

The Gusties JV defeated the Warriors, no stats available for the Gusties, they did collect twelve hits. The Warriors starting pitcher, lefty Jack Howard threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Josh Robb threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Josh Robb, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Sophomore Nolan Spencer from Zimmerman High School went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Sophomore Bennett Knapper from Yellow Medicine East High School went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Beacom went 1-for-3.

GUSTAVAS ADOLPHUS GUSTIES 3 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 1

(Monday March 27th)

The Warriors fell short, they were out hit four to three, their starting pitcher was a righty Reece Schwirtz from Glencoe Silver Lake High School. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lefty Ty Schulte a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Warriors offense was led by freshman Caden Lange from Glencoe Silver Lake High School, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sophomore Tyler Flis from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School went 1-for-3 and sophomore Zeke Walton form BOLD High School went 1-for-3. Bennett Knapper earned a walk and he scored a run and freshman Sam Etterman from Willmar High School earned a walk.