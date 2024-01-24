Central Minnesota Grocery Workers Reject Contract

UNDATED (WJON News) - Workers at grocery stores in Brainerd, Baxter, Crosby, and Pequot Lakes have rejected their latest contract offer.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 rejected the offer from Quisberg’s and Miner’s grocery stores after holding a four-day unfair labor practice strike from December 22nd through the 25th.

In announcing the results of the member’s vote, union officials expressed their resolve to continue.

Our resounding vote to reject our employers’ final offer is yet again another demonstration of unity. The results strengthen our resolve to hold the line and fight for a better future together. Despite our employers who say it is “not appropriate” to pay workers the industry standard, we are holding the line for each other because we know that quality standards create good jobs. Good jobs help us pay the rent, car insurance, bills, and buy food for our families. Everyone should have a good job. We expect our employers to do better.

UFCW Local 663 members have experienced interrogation, surveillance, and intimidation from their employers as they exercised their rights to participate in protected concerted activity. UFCW Local 663 has filed ULP charges against Quisberg’s and Miner’s for interrogation, surveillance, intimidation from their employers, and bargaining in bad faith.

Union officials say they continue to work toward fair pay for their work, while officials with the grocery stores say they are working to set up additional discussions, and a federal mediator is involved.

