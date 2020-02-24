Central Minnesota Farm Show in St. Cloud This Week

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- The 54th annual Central Minnesota Farm Show is in St. Cloud this week.

The free show is being held at the River's Edge Convention Center Tuesday and Wednesday.

The show features more than 350 booths, over 200 exhibitors and several presentations. The presentations range in topics from the farm economy, to propane safety to addressing farm stress.

The hours Tuesday are from 9:00-4:00 and on Wednesday from 8:00-3:00.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is organized by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and is considered the largest indoor farm show in the upper midwest.

