St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Gears Up for Farm Show

ST. CLOUD -- Grab your hoes and pitchforks, the Central Minnesota Farm Show is coming to St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has been the host of the farm show since 1998. This year's show will be February 26 - 28 at River's Edge Convention Center.

Andy Noble is the chairperson for the event. He says the show is going to have plenty of activities to keep you busy.

"We've got a little over 380 booths, 200 vendors. In 2019, we'll be awarding $7,000 in scholarships to local high school and college students."

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has been giving out scholarships to students looking to go into an agricultural related field since 1998. Noble says over the years they've been striving to present more scholarships at the show.

"In the last couple of years, we've taken some of the money that the chamber generates from the show and also we allow some sponsors to come in and partner with us and make it a larger scholarship [fund]."

As of last year, the chamber has awarded $70,000 in scholarships during the past 20 years of hosting the farm show.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is free to attend. For a seminar schedule follow the link below.