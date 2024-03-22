Central Minnesota Braces For ANOTHER Storm

UNDATED (WJON News) - With one storm out of the way, the National Weather Service is warning the area of another.

A winter storm watch has been issued from Sunday morning at 7:00 until Tuesday morning at 7:00.

Officials say new snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches blown around by winds gusting to 40 miles per hour could make travel very difficult with blowing snow reducing visibility.

While rain may dampen the snow totals for the storm, the National Weather Service has released predicted snow maps that indicate a potential of 7 to 12 inches of snow falling during the storm over the St. Cloud area, with the possibility of 15 inches of snow through South Central Minnesota.

FROM THURSDAY NIGHT'S STORM:

Models from the National Weather Service indicate the St. Cloud area received six inches of snowfall in the storm Thursday night, while a heavier band of eight inches of snow slipped just South of the St. Cloud area.

