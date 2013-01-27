Central Minn. Boys And Girls Club Announces 2013 Youth Of The Year Winner

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ST. CLOUD -- Judges announced the 2013 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year yesterday (Saturday).

Southside Boys and Girls Club member, Jerry Akubue will represent the St. Cloud area at the Minnesota State Youth of the Year competition on April 8th in the Twin Cities.

He is a senior at Tech High School and plans to attend St. Cloud State University in the fall semester with aspirations to become a physician.

Boys and Girls Club Marketing Manager, Aimee Minnerath says Akubue has the potential to win the state competition.

Minnerath says, "He was very charismatic, he used a lot of hand gestures in his speech, and his ability to tell jokes was great. He had everyone laughing."

Akubue's involvement with the Boys and Girls Club started after his mother lost her battle with breast cancer when he was in grade school.

In his competition speech, he credited many Boys and Girls Club staff members for teaching him various skill sets.

Akubue will receive a $2,500 scholarship, as well as a chance at an additional $1,000 if he is one of the state finalists.