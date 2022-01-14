CentraCare Pauses COVID Testing for People Without Symptoms

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is temporarily stopping testing people for COVID-19 if they don't have any symptoms.

Starting Friday, CentraCare and Carris Health will be pausing COVID-19 testing at the curbside, clinic, emergency department and urgent care sites for community members who are asymptomatic. They say the change is due to the significant increase in demand.

This pause in testing includes back to school, return to work, daycare, pre-travel and event, and 'worried well' repeat testers.

They are encouraging you to use an at-home COVID-19 test or find a community testing site. If you have a known exposure to someone who tested positive they encourage you to follow the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and practice strict mask wearing for the entire 10 days.

If you start to develop symptoms, then you can schedule a test.