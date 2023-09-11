CentraCare Partnering on Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and CentraCare is getting involved with a number of events to raise that awareness.

On Monday, September 18th there is a one-hour seminar on suicide prevention gatekeeper training. It's from Noon-1:00 and is free, but preregistration is required.

The documentary "Angst" will be shown on Wednesday, September 20th at Great River Regional Library. It explores anxiety, its causes, its effects, and what can be done about it.

A St. Cloud "Out of the Darkness Walk" will take place at Lake George on Saturday, October 7th. It is held to support those affected by suicide and those who work to raise awareness.

For anyone struggling with mental health, they are encouraged to reach out to a family member, friend, or counselor. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 988, texting 988, or by chatting online at 988lifeline.org.

