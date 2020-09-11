CentraCare Offering Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics

ST. CLOUD -- Health care officials are encouraging everyone ages three and up to get a flu shot this year to help reduce the spread of flu-like illnesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, now CentraCare is now offering drive-thru flu shot clinics. CentraCare is offering the drive-thru service because their child vaccination drive-thru program has been so successful during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can get a drive-thru flu vaccination at either the CentraCare Health Plaza or at the CentraCare St. Cloud Medical Group South campus.

Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to make an appointment.