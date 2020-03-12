CentraCare Limiting Visitors at All Locations

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is limiting visitors to all of its facilities. Effective immediately, CentraCare is no longer allowing visitors at their hospitals, long-term care facilities, senior housing and sites where people are housed in large numbers.

Visitors impacted by this policy include patient family and friends, students, volunteers and non-essential contracted vendors. Exceptions will be made for patient family members under special circumstances such as unstable/critically ill patients, parents of minors, and end of life patients.

The temporary visitor restrictions are a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness you are asked to call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak to a nurse.