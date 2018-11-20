CentraCare Launches New App to Aid Patients in Finding Care

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare Health has launched a new app to help you find the right type of care based on your symptoms, your location, and other variables.

The CareFinder app will point you to the appropriate level of care whether it's an eClinic visit, walk-in visit or a registered nurse line you can call.

CentraCare says the goal is to get patients and families the right level of care at the right time. The app can also help patients find care options during evenings and weekends.

The app is a free download and can be found at Google Play and iTunes.