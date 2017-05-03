CentraCare Health Offering Immunization Clinic for Measles Vaccine

ST. CLOUD - Due to the recent measles outbreak, CentraCare Health is hosting an immunization clinic in St. Cloud. It is Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at CentraCare Health Plaza.

The clinic is being offered for specific groups who need the measles, mumps, or rubella vaccine. They include all kids 12 months and older who have not received a vaccine, adults who have never received the MMR vaccine and have never had measles, and all Somali children who are in need of a second dose of MMR vaccine.