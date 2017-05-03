CentraCare Health Offering Immunization Clinic for Measles Vaccine
ST. CLOUD - Due to the recent measles outbreak, CentraCare Health is hosting an immunization clinic in St. Cloud. It is Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at CentraCare Health Plaza.
Walk-ins are welcome, but an appointment is preferred. To schedule an appointment, please call 320-200-3200.
The clinic is being offered for specific groups who need the measles, mumps, or rubella vaccine. They include all kids 12 months and older who have not received a vaccine, adults who have never received the MMR vaccine and have never had measles, and all Somali children who are in need of a second dose of MMR vaccine.
You are asked to bring immunization records with you to the clinic, also with your health insurance information.