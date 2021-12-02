CentraCare, Carris Health Holding ‘Stuff The Ambulance’ Toy Drive

ST. CLOUD -- You can make a kid's Christmas even more merry and bright this year.

EMS crews from CentraCare and Carris Health locations will be teaming up to help spread holiday cheer with their "Stuff the Ambulance" toy drive.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation at one of several locations throughout central Minnesota.

Drop off locations include:

- Monticello: Fleet Farm parking lot.

- Long Prairie: Parking lot of Vanguard Insurance and East West Realty

- Paynesville: Dairy Queen parking lot.

- Willmar: Uptown Willmar (formerly Kandi Mall) Main Entrance.

- Redwood Falls: Corner of Washington Street and Bridge Street

If you can not make the schedule drop off times, donations can be made in advance at either CentraCare or Carris Health locations in the above communities.

You can also submit a donation online. On the check-out page, choose "Other" and enter "EMS Toy Drive" to make it clear your funds are to go to the Stuff the Ambulance event.