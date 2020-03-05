Center of Pain Management Hopes to Build New Sartell Clinic

SARTELL -- A longtime Sartell business is looking at building a new facility.

The Center for Pain Management is looking to grow their operations and would like to build a new clinic along Pinecone Road next to Sta-Fit.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will hold a public hearing to consider approving a Variance Request for the business. The variance is needed as the proposed set backs are smaller than city ordinance allows.

If approved construction on the new clinic would begin this summer with hopes of opening next spring.

The Center for Pain Management has been in Sartell since 2006 and currently lease space near St. Cloud Orthopedics in the med-tech district.

