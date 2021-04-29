Cathedral Targeting Mid-May to Hire New Coaches [PODCAST]

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Cathedral is looking to fill both the boys hockey and boys basketball head coaching vacancies. Matt Meyer (boys basketball) and Derrick Brown (boys hockey) both resigned following their seasons. Keenan says they are in the interviewing process for both positions and want to have the new hires in place at least by mid May so these coaches would have time meet with the student athletes before summer and set up a summer program for these sports. Keenan wouldn't identify who these candidates are.

Cathedral is adding 6th grade to their middle school starting in the 2022-2023 school year and announced this week the hiring of Erin Hatlestad as their New Middle School Principal. The Cathedral Middle School will be 6th-8th grade. Keenan says that puts their school system in a similar situation than many other school districts in the area and offers a similar "jumping off point" for students and families. He says after 5th grade students typically have a choice to what school they will go to.

A bulk of Cathedral's activities are played off campus aside from basketball, volleyball and football practice. Keenan says he'd love to see a fieldhouse on their campus and suggested the location north of the gym. He says that is just on his wish list. Keena would also like to see turf added to one of the two baseball fields at the MAC. He says it would allow for games to be played earlier in the season and could limit rain delays or cancellations due to field conditions.