Career Solutions Leader Wins Chamber’s Diversity Award

Submitted photo

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has presented Tammy Biery, Executive Director of Career Solutions, with this year’s St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Diversity Award.

The annual award recognizes area businesses and professionals who prioritize appreciation, advancement and celebration of diversity and inclusiveness in the workplace.

Career Solutions, a career services nonprofit located in St. Cloud, works with area jobs seekers of all cultural backgrounds to help them acquire professional skills, training and experience to advance in the workforce. Businesses in need of employees can receive hiring help along with customized cultural training on employees from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Biery accepted the award during the Chamber’s annual Legislative Connections: Session Wrap Up event, held virtually on Thursday.