Career Solutions Gearing Up for Annual Youth Program

ST. CLOUD -- COVID-19 has deeply affected the number of summertime activities for kids and teens, but St. Cloud nonprofit Career Solutions is pushing ahead with CareerONE, an annual career exploration program for young adults.

CareerONE is a month-long program focused on employment and skills training for youth ages 14-17, many of whom are considered to be at risk. Participants explore future career opportunities and earn a small stipend when the program is completed.

Activities will take place both virtually and in the community. Topics include general career exploration, virtual business and college tours, resume and interview training and financial literacy. CareerONE also offers activities for students interested in health care, construction, manufacturing or business careers.

“Although CareerONE is going to look different this year with social distanced approved and virtual activities, our youth will still participate in a variety of really great classroom and community projects,” says Career Solutions Executive Director Tammy Biery. “We definitely had to get creative and really think outside the box with programming to ensure we are keeping our youth and staff safe, while continuing to provide the same level of quality and experience. We are glad we were able to make this a go under these circumstances, especially when so many other things have been canceled for our youth this summer.”

The free program runs from June 22 through July 23. To learn more or register, call Career Solutions at 320-308-5728.