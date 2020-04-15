Career Solutions Offering Support for Laid-Off Workers

ST. CLOUD -- Local nonprofit Career Solutions is offering resources to laid-off workers, along with area employers, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Career Solutions Dislocated Worker Program is aimed at workers who have been, or are soon to be, permanently laid off and facing challenges when it comes to reentering the job market.

The free program, offered remotely due to social distancing protocols, offers one-on-one career planning and counseling related to:

On-the-job training

Help getting a high school diploma or GED

Writing resumes and cover letters

Interview coaching

Referrals to other community agencies

Career Solutions has additional resources for local employers facing shutdowns or layoffs to help arrange services for their employees.

“We are trying to reach as many dislocated workers as we can during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Executive Director Tammy Biery. “Our career planners are creatively working, still providing great service via phone, video conferencing, email, etc. We want to help affected workers in any way that we can. If you know of anyone losing their job, let them know about our services.”

For more information, visit the Career Solutions website.