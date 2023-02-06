Car Stolen in Southeast St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on 300 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that the vehicle is a blue 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with Minnesota license MGX 531. Mages says a witness indicates a group of 6 black males in their late teens or early 20s were last seen southbound on 5th Avenue Southeast on February 1st at around 3 p.m.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.