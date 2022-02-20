Car Fire at St. Cloud Gas Station Under Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating a gas station car fire that happened early Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says shortly before 4:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a car on fire at the Kwik Trip gas station at 1230 Highway 23 East.

Authorities say they arrived to find a car that has driven through the tire filling station and a privacy fence fully engulfed in flames. The fire was put out and no occupants or owners have been located.

The incident caused about $8,000 in damage and has been turned over to the St. Cloud Police Department for investigation.

