BCA Working On Expungements Tied to Cannabis, Clean Slate Laws

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more than 66,000 people are eligible to have their criminal history records expunged under new state law.

The Adult-Use Cannabis Act and the Clean Slate Act passed last spring by lawmakers identifing what types of records can be seen and by whom.

They say cannabis-related expungements will begin by the middle of this year, and they anticipate Clean Slate-related expungements will be implemented to meet the January 2025 deadline.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has more than a dozen staff and contractors working to automate the expungement of cannabis and Clean Slate-related records.

