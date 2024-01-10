BCA Working On Expungements Tied to Cannabis, Clean Slate Laws
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more than 66,000 people are eligible to have their criminal history records expunged under new state law.
The Adult-Use Cannabis Act and the Clean Slate Act passed last spring by lawmakers identifing what types of records can be seen and by whom.
They say cannabis-related expungements will begin by the middle of this year, and they anticipate Clean Slate-related expungements will be implemented to meet the January 2025 deadline.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has more than a dozen staff and contractors working to automate the expungement of cannabis and Clean Slate-related records.
