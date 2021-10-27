It's really too bad I've already ordered a dress for my wedding in April. What a missed opportunity to be walking down the aisle in this!

Busch Ligh has teamed up with David's Bridal to create a wedding dress based on the beer can's new digital camo look. Every year Busch Light creates camouflage/hunting can designs and this year's new digital camo design is taking the internet by storm. In a post to Facebook, Busch Light teased this dress as an option and it was officially announced the next day by both the beer brand and David's Bridal.

The camo wedding dress costs $749.00 (it's on sale right now from $799), and can be purchased in either the green or gray camo print. It can be ordered in dress sizes from 0 - 30x and is only available for a limited time, the last day to order it is November 26th. If you know you're going to be getting married soon and want to wear this truly unique dress, act fast.

Also, this dress has pockets, which I know would be a selling point for me if I was still dress shopping.

Not wanting to commit to a full camo dress? You can show your love of Busch Light on your big day with Busch Light camo can bow ties. They also come in wither the green or gray camo, and they only cost $15.

Seriously if I was still dress shopping I would totally consider getting this dress. The price point isn't that bad, and my fiance and I took our engagement photos drinking Busch Light so it would only be appropriate to tie our beer into the wedding.

I could always get a second dress for the reception...

