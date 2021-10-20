Carrie Johnson Bridal Moving to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A popular central Minnesota bridal shop is changing addresses.

Carrie Johnson Bridal plans to move their business from Waite Park to downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Carrie Johnson says with her lease expiring, she felt it was the right time to achieve her dream of moving the business to downtown.

I always knew I was going to own a bridal store and knew it had to be in downtown. When I originally opened there was already a bridal store downtown and I didn't want to compete with another similar business in the downtown market.

Johnson says they will remain open in their current location until Saturday, with plans to open their new location next to the Pickled Loon by early November.

She says the history and charm of area has always interested her, and much like the brides she helps, she knew the perfect fit when she found it.

Our other building felt so big and open and I wanted to go back to my roots. I wanted the warmth and feel you get when you walk into a bridal store. After seeing the building I knew in my heart this was the spot.

Johnson says they have some minor cosmetic work to do inside the building before they move all their merchandise to the new store front.

She says they plan to keep the same hours and by appointment bridal services as their previous location. All prom and boutique services do not need an appointment.

Johnson says she hopes their move will inspire other business to call downtown St. Cloud home.