The Minnesota Wild lost 3-2 at home to Buffalo Saturday. Minnesota led 2-0 in the first period but Buffalo scored 3 unanswered goals to steal a win.

Zach Parise and Matt Dumba each scored a goal for Minnesota.

The Wild drop to 12-6-2 and will play at Chicago at 5pm Sunday, pregame on AM 1390 Granite City Sports at 4:45.