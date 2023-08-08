Buffalo Art &#038; Craft Festival Hits a Milestone

Buffalo Art & Craft Festival Hits a Milestone

photo courtesy of the Buffalo Art & Craft Festival

Buffalo's Art & Craft Festival is approaching a milestone with their 40th Anniversary of their event happening this year.   The Art & Craft Festival is on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. It is held in the streets of downtown Buffalo, Minnesota. Approximately 100-plus art and craft vendors exhibit their merchandise and food vendors offer food and treats for purchase.

photo courtesy of the Buffalo Art & Craft Festival
Please join us for a day of fun for the entire family. The festival takes place rain or shine and is free to the public.

Artisans and crafters exhibit handcrafted items only, making for a what the organizers call a "great artisan show to attend".

