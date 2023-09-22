Bruess Inaugurated as First Joint President of SJU and CSB

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s University’s Abby and University Church to witness a historic moment Friday afternoon.

Brian Bruess, Ph. D., was inaugurated as the first joint president of St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict.

Bruess served as the president of St. Norbert College in De Peere, Wisconsin before arriving at SJU/CSB, and spent 21 years in a variety of roles at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

The Strong Integration:

Beginning in 2018, trustees at both schools began discussions of joining under a common leadership and governing structure. SJU and CSB have been working under two governance boards made up of one set of members since January of 2022.

Bruess started his position on July 1st, 2023. He has worked to implement a new joint leadership team and redesigned the organizational structure to match the new integration goals of both schools.

The day started with an Inauguration Mass at St. Benedict’s Monastery’s Sacred Heart Chapel at 10:00 a.m., and the Inauguration Ceremony took place at 2:00 p.m. The events will continue through the weekend, ending with a fishing tournament and fish fry on Sunday.

