Broadway Comes to St. Cloud With GREAT Theatre’s 2020-2021 Season

ST. CLOUD -- The sounds of Broadway will be making their way to central Minnesota as GREAT Theatre released their 2020-2021 production lineup Thursday morning.

The season features nine exceptional stories, including five hit Broadway musicals.

Executive Director Dennis Whipple says while it's hard to follow up this seasons productions, they feel they've brought a lot of variety audiences will love.

We have Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella which will have all those magical special effects. Matilda is brand new, Sound of Music was number one in our survey and will wow people, along with some other neat stories.

The season opens with Guys & Dolls, a romantic comedy full of luck, love and the bet of a lifetime. Other productions include Little Shop of Horrors, Cinderella, Matilda, and Sound of Music.

Kendra Norton Dando is the Education Director at GREAT Theatre. She says new this year is the expansion of their GREAT Lab Series inside the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre.

We're really excited to expand into a full lab series this coming season. Our lab series comes from our programming community, which is a community base group of people that help bring ideas of what stories we should be telling here. So some of these stories come from that group of people.

The GREAT Lab Series features four performances including The Laramie Project, Black Nativity, How I Became a Pirate and PUFFS or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic and Magic.

Tickets for Season Subscriptions are on sale now at GreatTheatre.org. Single show tickets will go on sale in June.

You can also catch the final remaining shows of this year's GREAT Theatre productions of Ankeelah and the Bee, Ahoy! Murder! Dead Ahead!, Mamma Mia, and Our Town.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app