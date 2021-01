The Brett Larson Show returned to The River 96.7 FM Monday night. The show is hosted by the voice of Husky Hockey, Jim Erickson.

St. Cloud State is currently ranked #6 in the country with a 7-4 record. The Huskies lost their home opener in Duluth in overtime on Saturday but got some revenge with a Sunday win.

The Huskies will play at Duluth on Friday and Saturday night. The games can be heard on 96.7 The River.