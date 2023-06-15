Boys Golf State Tournament Results

Sartell-St. Stephen's Lance Hamak finished 24th individually at the Class 3-A State Tournament meet in Coon Rapids at Bunker Hills Golf Course. He had a 2-day total of 151.

Zac Kreuzer of Albany (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) Zac Kreuzer of Albany (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) loading...

In Class AA Albany as a team finished in 8th place with a total of 655. New London-Spicer was 7th with a total of 645. Individually Zac Kreuzer of Albany finished in 21st place with a 2-round total of 154. Luke Ashbrook of Kimball finished 33rd with a 2-round total of 158. He led after the first round with after shooting at 70.

Lakeview won the Class A team title, Totino-Grace won the Class AA team competition and Edina won the Class AAA team championship.