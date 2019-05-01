Body of Missing Man Found on Red Lake Indian Reservation

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a body recovered on the Red Lake Indian Reservation has been identified as a man who was reported missing at the end of October.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety says in a release that the remains of 26-year-old Dillon Sayers were found last week. The cause of death remains under investigation.

The search for Sayers was conducted east of Red Lake by state, federal and tribal officials, and included two cadaver dogs from a Missouri search and rescue organization.

Sayers was last seen on Oct. 23 when family members dropped him off at his home on the reservation.