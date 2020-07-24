Body of Boy Recovered from Mississippi River in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Ramsey County sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a missing child from the Mississippi River.

Searchers have been looking for the 11-year-old boy since Tuesday when he went underwater in the river and failed to surface at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul.

His body was found Thursday afternoon. Bystanders tried to find the boy before first responders arrived. Authorities say the search was difficult because of the murky water and fast current.

Personnel from Ramsey County and Hennepin County sheriff's offices, St. Paul police and fire, and the Minnesota State Patrol participated in the search.

The child has not been identified.