Blue Sox Lose One of Their Own in Motzko

Mack Motzko suffered injuries in a car crash Saturday night in Orono that led to his death. The 20-year old was the oldest son of former St. Cloud State and current University of Minnesota head hockey coach Bob Motzko. Mack was known as a great hockey player but growing up in St. Cloud he also spent three seasons playing travel baseball for the St. Cloud Blue Sox.

I was fortunate enough to coach Mack for 2 of those 3 seasons. When you spent upwards of 40 games and numerous weekends together you kind of become a family for a period of time. Our team was no different. Mack was a talented athlete, tremendous team player and outstanding person. He was always willing to do whatever he could to help the team and I'll never forget his walk-off single to win the Gopher State Spring Invitational at 12U or the times he would say "it's a typical day at the ballpark for Mack Motzko."

My condolences to Bob and Shelly Motzko and all his entire group of family and friends. He is missed.