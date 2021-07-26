Blue Sox Lose One of Their Own in Motzko
Mack Motzko suffered injuries in a car crash Saturday night in Orono that led to his death. The 20-year old was the oldest son of former St. Cloud State and current University of Minnesota head hockey coach Bob Motzko. Mack was known as a great hockey player but growing up in St. Cloud he also spent three seasons playing travel baseball for the St. Cloud Blue Sox.
I was fortunate enough to coach Mack for 2 of those 3 seasons. When you spent upwards of 40 games and numerous weekends together you kind of become a family for a period of time. Our team was no different. Mack was a talented athlete, tremendous team player and outstanding person. He was always willing to do whatever he could to help the team and I'll never forget his walk-off single to win the Gopher State Spring Invitational at 12U or the times he would say "it's a typical day at the ballpark for Mack Motzko."
My condolences to Bob and Shelly Motzko and all his entire group of family and friends. He is missed.
Best St. Cloud Rox Players